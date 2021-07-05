Tbilisi Pride march cancelled after far-right attack on headquarters

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 13:28 Hits: 3

Event in Georgian capital cancelled after protesters storm activists’ headquarters and attack journalists

Organisers have cancelled a Pride march in Georgia after far-right demonstrators stormed LGBTQ activists’ headquarters and attacked journalists in violence that the country’s prime minister appeared to blame on the event itself.

Video and photographs showed anti-gay protesters scaling a three-storey building to break into the headquarters of the Tbilisi Pride march in the Georgian capital, while elsewhere men with long beards in priests’ clothing punched and kicked journalists, with as many as 20 injured.

