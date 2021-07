Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 13:05 Hits: 1

YouTube screenshot/CBS

"These kids have the courage to be who they are, and they just want to be accepted," Pete Buttigieg said.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/07/pete-buttigieg-denounces-terrible-attacks-trans-youth-stephen-colberts-show/