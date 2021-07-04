Essex University makes further apology in trans rights row

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021

Vice-chancellor says sorry over independent report’s impact on trans and non-binary staff and students

A university has apologised to transgender and non-binary staff and students over a review that suggested it had unlawfully no-platformed two female academics whom some had accused of transphobia.

The vice-chancellor of Essex University has written to staff and students to say sorry for the timing of the highly critical report, which was released shortly before exams and Pride month, and for the stress under which it had placed staff and students.

