The Engagement review: a tour de force on the fight for same-sex marriage

Don’t let the length or density of Sasha Issenberg’s new book put you off – it is a must-read on the fight for true civil rights

Sasha Issenberg’s tour-de-force, 900-word chronicle of “America’s quarter-century struggle over same-sex marriage” might have been even better had it been given even a few illustrations.

The white gay community is banging its head against the glass ceiling of a room called equality, believing that a breakthrough on marriage will bestow on it parity with heterosexuals.

But the right to marry does nothing to address the problems faced by both Black gays and Black straights. Does someone who is homeless or suffering from HIV but has no healthcare, or newly out of prison and unemployed, really benefit from the right to marry someone of the same sex?

The Engagement: America’s Quarter-Century Struggle Over Same-Sex Marriage is published in the US by Penguin Random House

https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/jul/03/engagement-sasha-issenberg-review-same-sex-marriage

