Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021

CNN screenshot

In 2019, a jury found that the state's former anti-LGBTQ governor discriminated against a gay political appointee. The state's Republican-led Supreme Court just overturned that decision.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/07/iowas-republican-led-supreme-court-overturned-gay-mans-4-6-million-anti-discrimination-payout/