Transgender Americans can choose gender on passport, state department says

Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021

Agency will no longer require medical certification if self-selected gender does not match citizenship or identity documents

The US state department has said transgender Americans are now able to change the gender marker on their passports, and a non-binary option will soon be offered.

In an announcement on the last day of Pride Month, the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said procedures would be immediately updated so applicants can self-select their gender as “M” or “F”, and the agency will no longer require medical certification if an applicant’s self-selected gender does not match the gender on their other citizenship or identity documents.

