Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 17:30 Hits: 4

Trial results show drug could play a vital role in eliminating the virus which infected more than 200 people in NSW last year

Nearly 10,000 gay and bisexual men in New South Wales who took the HIV prevention drug PrEP as part of a three-year trial had a transmission rate 90% lower than otherwise expected, a new study has found.

A research study undertaken by the Kirby Institute between 2016 and 2019 followed 9,709 men who were initially taking the drug for free and then transitioned to paying $40 a month when PrEP was subsidised on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme from 2018.

Related: Covid fightback: the critical role of HIV experts

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jul/02/gamechanger-hiv-transmission-dropped-90-for-men-taking-prep-australian-study-finds