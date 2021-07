Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 21:16 Hits: 7

Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith

"I don't know that that was your report or not," Jen Psaki said, "but it was certainly one from your network."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/07/jen-psaki-slaps-back-fox-reporters-claim-quoting-fox-news-article/