Brazilian presidential hopeful Eduardo Leite comes out as gay

But governor who hopes to challenge Jair Bolsonaro next year backed the far-right leader in 2018
One of Brazil’s leading politicians, the presidential hopeful Eduardo Leite, has announced he is gay – a rare move celebrated by many as a triumph over prejudice in a country whose president has declared himself a proud homophobe.
Leite, the 36-year-old governor of the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, made the announcement on Thursday night during an interview with the country’s top broadcaster, TV Globo.Continue reading...
