US supreme court rebuffs appeal by florist who refused to serve gay couple

Published on Friday, 02 July 2021

Barronelle Stutzman fined for refusing to make arrangement for same-sex wedding because of her Christian beliefs

The US supreme court on Friday declined to hear an appeal by a florist fined by Washington state for refusing to make a flower arrangement for a same-sex wedding due to her Christian beliefs, sidestepping another major case pitting gay rights against religious liberty.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/02/supreme-court-christian-florist-gay-couple-washington-state