Labour MP shares addiction struggles in Commons Pride debate

Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021

‘Be proud of who you are,’ Dan Carden urges young people as he recalls trauma of hiding his sexuality

An MP has fought back tears as he revealed his alcohol addiction twice nearly killed him amid the pressure of trying to hide his sexuality.

Labour’s Dan Carden urged young people to “be proud of who are you” and “[who] you choose to love” as he recalled the “constant fear of being found out” growing up LGBT.

