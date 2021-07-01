EU Commission urged to reject Hungary’s Covid recovery plan

Articles

Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021

European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans condemns Janez Janša’s claims of judicial bias

The opening of Slovenia’s presidency of the EU has descended into farce as the European Commission’s vice-president refused to be photographed with the country’s rightwing prime minister, Janez Janša, after a bitter behind-the-scenes row at a launch event.

During an opening meeting in the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana, with the 27 members of the commission, Janša had shown them a group photograph of a Slovenian judge with a Socialist and Democrat MEP and other members of the country’s Social Democrats party.

