Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021

The Labour MP Dan Carden fought back tears as he revealed his alcohol addiction had nearly killed him amid the pressure of trying to suppress his sexuality. Speaking on Thursday during a Commons debate to celebrate Pride month, Carden urged young people to 'be proud of who you are' and 'who you choose to love.' Carden, 34, said it was only now, in his third year of recovery, that he could accept that alcohol had twice nearly cost him his life during his 20s. 'In the end it’s a simple choice,' Carden said. 'Choose to hide or choose to live. My advice is choose to live.'

