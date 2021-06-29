California bans state travel to Florida and four other states over LGBTQ+ laws

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia also added to list that now has 17 states where state employee travel is forbidden

California added five states, including Florida, to its list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ+ community.

California’s attorney general, Rob Bonta, on Monday added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia to the list that now has 17 states where state employee travel is forbidden except under limited circumstances.

