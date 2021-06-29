The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Iconic gay image’: history of sailors and sex explored in Barcelona exhibition

Catalan city is hosting new show looking at relationships between men who spend their lives at sea

A new exhibition at the Maritime Museum of Barcelona seeks to tell the story of the romantic and sexual reality of men who spend their lives at sea.

El desig és tan fluid com la mar (Desire Flows Like the Sea) aims to evoke the lives of men living in isolation but at close quarters and whose intimate lives were once clandestine out of necessity because homosexuality was and, and in many places still is, considered both a sin and a capital offence.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2021/jun/29/fluid-desires-sailors-sexual-chemistry-depicted-in-barcelona

