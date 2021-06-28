Malawi’s LBGTQ+ community celebrates first Pride parade

Articles

Monday, 28 June 2021

Homosexuality remains illegal in the country, where a conviction carries a jail term of up to 14 years

For a few hours over the weekend the streets of Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi, were covered in rainbows, as about 50 members of the country’s persecuted LBGTQ+ community took part in the country’s first Pride parade.

The risks to those who took part are high. Homosexuality remains illegal in Malawi, and those who identify as anything other than heterosexual face arrest and imprisonment.

