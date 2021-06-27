The firms that fund anti-LGBTQ+ politicians while waving rainbow flag

Articles

Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021

Activists are calling out companies that tout their Pride links but donate to Republicans who voted against the Equality Act

US companies who have poured money into Pride celebrations have also spent millions of dollars backing politicians that voted against a landmark piece of legislation designed to protect LGBTQ+ people from discrimination. The Equality Act passed the House of Representatives in February but is yet to be passed by the Senate.

All but three Republicans in the House voted against LGBTQ+ equality. Those 206 politicians were bolstered, in part, by huge donations from US corporations.

