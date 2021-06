Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 16:20 Hits: 1

Screenshot/Yahoo Entertainment

The appointment of a Special Envoy for LGBTQ rights fills a position started in the Obama administration and left unfilled during most of the Trump administration.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/president-biden-appoints-jessica-stern-special-envoy-lgbtq-rights/