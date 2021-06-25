Fractious EU summit rejects Franco-German plan for Putin talks

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 14:21 Hits: 2

Bloc to explore sanctions instead, as gathering also holds ‘emotional’ debate over Hungary’s LGBT laws

A Franco-German plan to restart talks with Vladimir Putin has been rejected at a fractious EU summit that resulted in a decision to explore economic sanctions against Russia instead.

The two-day gathering in Brussels also included an “emotional” debate over LGBT rights in Hungary, as EU leaders confronted Viktor Orbán over a law that will ban gay people from being shown in educational and entertainment content for minors.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/25/fractious-eu-summit-rejects-franco-german-plan-putin-talks