EU leaders to confront Hungary’s Viktor Orbán over LGBTQ+ rights

Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021

Sixteen EU leaders sign open letter vowing to fight discrimination of LGBTQ+ people before summit

European Union leaders including Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel have signed a letter vowing to fight discrimination towards lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people before an expected confrontation with Viktor Orbán over a Hungarian law widely condemned as an assault on the rights of LGBTQ+ people.

The letter published on Thursday does not mention Hungary explicitly, but the timing is no accident and the stage is set for a tense encounter on Wednesday between the Hungarian prime minister and many of his counterparts at an EU summit in Brussels.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/24/eu-leaders-to-confront-hungarys-viktor-orban-over-lgbtq-rights