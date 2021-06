Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 20:00 Hits: 8

Screenshot

One man was arrested and another cited for trespassing as the unruly crowd also protested teaching elementary students "critical race theory," a course taught in law schools.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/school-board-meeting-devolves-chaos-religious-right-protests-policy-transgender-students/