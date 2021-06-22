‘Shameful’: Uefa blocks LGBTQ+ rainbow stadium protest in Munich

Articles

Lighting display planned for Germany’s Euro 2020 match with Hungary to protest at country’s discriminatory law

Munich’s mayor has attacked the “shameful” decision by Uefa to quash his city’s plans to illuminate its Allianz Arena in rainbow colours in support of LGBTQ+ rights for Germany’s Euro 2020 match against Hungary on Wednesday.

European football’s governing body said the rainbow lights would contravene its rules about political and religious neutrality.

