Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 20:00 Hits: 6

Campaign website

“I wasn't out of the closet when I was knocking on doors for Kyrsten Sinema. I believed the lies that Sinema told to get elected, that she would look out for us.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/activists-issue-ultimatum-kyrsten-sinema-defend-lgbtq-civil-rights-well-elect-someone-else/