Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay – video

Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Carl Nassib has become the first active NFL player to come out as gay, making the announcement in a video posted to Instagram on Monday. 'I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest,' said the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end. Nassib, 28, also announced a $100,000 donation to the Trevor Project, which works to prevent suicides among LGBTQ+ youth in America

