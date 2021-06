Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 20:00 Hits: 8

Campaign website

The out Senator has become one of the biggest obstacles to LGBTQ civil rights, raising the minimum wage, and voting rights. She's blocking the progressive agenda before Republicans get a chance.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/time-queer-community-cancel-kyrsten-sinema/