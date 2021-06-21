The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Stonewall Inn to pour Bud Light down the drain in Anheuser-Busch protest

The historic bar is protesting against the brewery’s political donations to politicians who have backed anti-LGBTQ+ laws

The owners of the Stonewall Inn in New York say they will not serve some beers at the famous LGBTQ+ bar during Pride weekend – and will ceremonially pour some down a drain – to protest against manufacturer Anheuser-Busch’s political contributions to some politicians who have supported anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/21/stonewall-inn-anheuser-busch-beer-boycott-lgbtq

