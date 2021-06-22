Raiders’ Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

Category: Sex Hits: 8
Defensive end makes announcement in Instagram video: ‘I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest’
Carl Nassib has become the first active NFL player to come out as gay, making the announcement in a video posted to Instagram on Monday.
“I’m at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania,” said Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders. “I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life, I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.
Really proud of Carl Nassib. The first active football player to ever do so. I played with several guys who never were comfortable enough to go public. They were great teammates, & obviously very talented.
