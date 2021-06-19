The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Poland: thousands turn out for Warsaw Pride march

Sea of rainbow flags in the capital as campaigners warn against rising tide of homophobia

Thousands marched through central Warsaw on Saturday in an “equality parade”, amid what campaigners say has been a rising tide of homophobia in Poland in recent years.

LGBT rights have become a central part of a wider struggle in the country between liberals, who stress the need for a more tolerant and inclusive society, and religious conservatives, who denounce what they say is an attempt to subvert traditional values in the predominantly Catholic nation.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/19/poland-thousands-turn-out-for-warsaw-pride-march

