Screenshot/Twitter

BREAKING: A pickup truck ran over at least two people at a Pride parade in Florida after narrowly missing a vehicle carrying Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/driver-deliberately-attacks-pride-parade-pickup-truck-leaves-least-one-dead/