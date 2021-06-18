The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

‘We have more in common than what separates us’: refugee stories, told by refugees

Category: Sex Hits: 7

In One Thousand Dreams, award-winning photographer Robin Hammond hands the camera to refugees. Often reduced by the media’s toxic or well-meaning narratives, the portraits and interviews capture a different and more complex tale

Robin Hammond has spent two decades crisscrossing the developing world and telling other people’s stories. From photographing the Rohingya forced out of Myanmar and rape survivors in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to documenting the lives of people in countries where their sexuality is illegal, his work has earned him award after award.

But for his latest project the photographer has embarked on a paradigm shift: to remove himself – and others like him – from the process entirely. Instead, as part of an in-depth exploration of the refugee experience in Europe, the stories of those featured are told by those who, arguably, know them best: other refugees.

From top left clockwise: Maryam from Afghanistan, Dolar from Benin, Anas from Syria and LK from Hong Kong

Most refugees at some point in our lives were just living. We got up, we went to work, we hated Mondays

Javier (left) from Nicaragua and Celine (right) from Cuba

Refugees are interviewed a lot but they’re almost never actually the authors themselves

From top left clockwise: Aram from Iran, Shammi from Bangladesh, Roghaia from Afghanistan and Comfort from Nigeria

Sanem (left) from Turkey and Worood from Iraq

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/jun/18/we-have-so-much-more-in-common-refugee-stories-told-by-refugees

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version