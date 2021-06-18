Linen condoms and bed curtains: tour exposes history of sex in Scotland

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 13:40 Hits: 8

National Trust for Scotland presents exploration of intimacy from 17th to 20th century

The chafing doesn’t bear thinking about. A replica linen condom secured with a dainty blue ribbon is one of the more wince-inducing props for a new exploration of the history of sex and intimate lives in Scotland.

The other material used to fashion prophylactics in the 17th century was animal gut, which was dried then rehydrated at the crucial moment. The Edinburgh-born diarist James Boswell writes about dipping one in a river before intercourse. He was adamant about their use to ward off venereal disease, but still recorded numerous painful bouts of infection in his journals.

Related: Virtual intimacy: is the era of actual sexual contact under threat?

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jun/18/linen-condoms-bed-curtains-tour-exposes-history-sex-scotland-national-trust