Victoria’s Secret Presents Megan Rapinoe As The New Brand Face

One of the most famous lingerie and clothing brands Victoria’s Secret has just announced the news that they’re going through one of the largest rebrandings in the brand’s history.

As reported by the New York Times, they’re going for a complete brand turnaround and are making an effort to redefine how the world sees the brand and what Victoria’s Secret represents and sells to the masses.

So, as a part of the new campaign, Victoria’s Secret has collaborated with seven new women who are not necessarily known for their looks, but for their achievements.

One of the talented women that will be among the new faces of the campaign is non-other than activist and soccer professional Megan Rapinoe.

Victoria’s Secret is getting rid of its Angels and wings. The company has hired new representatives — including soccer star Megan Rapinoe and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas — as it tries to conduct one of the most extreme brand turnarounds in recent memory. https://t.co/tdP4s3cCNM

This is what Megan Rapinoe said of her new role with Victoria’s Secret:

“As a gay woman, I think a lot about what we think is sexy, and we are afforded the ability to do that, because I don’t have to wear the traditional sexy thing to be sexy and I don’t think the traditional thing is sexy when it comes to my partner or people I’ve dated. I think functionality is probably the sexiest thing we could possibly achieve in life. Sometimes just cool is sexy, too.”

Although she admitted that she was shocked why the company wanted her in particular, we believe she’s a great fit for the new campaign. However, not many straight men felt the same way, and they didn’t hesitate to share their hateful thoughts on Twitter:

Some of the dumbest people run the most powerful companies on earth and it’s hilarious watching them destroy themselves.

Megan Rapinoe?? Nobody likes feminists. Nobody. Even other feminists hate feminists. They’re the least appealing people on the planet. https://t.co/4C2i7z2mMx — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 16, 2021

Looking forward to the 2021 Victoria’s Secret Fall catalog. pic.twitter.com/YmhnfmjEeP — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 16, 2021

Well, not everything is for you, boys!

Somehow I don’t think you’re their target audience, chief. — Shawn Farrell (@spfarrelltweets) June 16, 2021

I see nothing wrong with a brand who is overhauling to represent strong, intelligent women of ALL body types. The 90 lb anorexic chain smoking “angels” represent nothing but men’s fantasies. That’s not how most women look. I’d much rather see a brand utilize admirable people. — Hope4Rcountry (@danielslmd) June 16, 2021

