Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 14:57 Hits: 6

Scott Drake

The Supreme Court has decided that religion matters more than the law, at least when it comes to LGBTQ rights.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/supreme-court-unanimously-agrees-catholic-adoption-agencies-can-ban-lgbtq-parents/