US supreme court says foster agency can discriminate against LGBTQ people

Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021

Catholic foster agency in Philadelphia is free to turn away same-sex couples as foster parents on religious grounds

The US supreme court has ruled against the rights of LGBTQ people to foster children in Philadelphia, in a decision that has raised fears the court could next seek to take away same-sex marriage rights.

The court said a tax-payer funded Catholic foster agency in Philadelphia was free to turn away same-sex couples as foster parents on religious grounds. The foster agency had sued the city after Philadelphia ordered it not to exclude LGBTQ people.

