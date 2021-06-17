The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Dad Of Trans Daughter Shares Thread About The Incorrect Presumptions Parents Make

Category: Sex Hits: 5

Even though it’s 2021, there’s still a lot of misinformation and confusion when it comes to trans people and transition. As a parent, learning that your child doesn’t identify with the gender that’s been assigned to them at birth and that they want to transition can be a difficult thing to process, so that’s why Jesse Thorn decided to share an eye-opening thread for parents who find themselves in such situations.

Namely, Thorn learned that his daughter is trans, and wanted to pave the way for other parents of trans children. His thread gained a lot of popularity and is truly eye-opening, so we invite you to read it for yourself below.

Source: Upworthy

The post Dad Of Trans Daughter Shares Thread About The Incorrect Presumptions Parents Make appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/dad-of-trans-daughter-shares-thread-about-the-incorrect-presumptions-parents-make/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version