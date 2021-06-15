Hungary passes law banning LGBT content in schools or kids’ TV

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 15:06 Hits: 8

New legislation outlaws sharing information seen as promoting homosexuality with under-18s

Hungary’s parliament has passed a law banning gay people from featuring in school educational materials or TV shows for under-18s, as Viktor Orbán’s ruling party intensified its campaign against LGBT rights.

The national assembly passed the legislation by 157 votes to one, after MPs in the ruling Fidesz party ignored a last-minute plea by one of Europe’s leading human rights officials to abandon the plan as “an affront against the rights and identities of LGBTI persons”.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/15/hungary-passes-law-banning-lbgt-content-in-schools