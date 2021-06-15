South Korea says consensual sex act between male soldiers ‘bordered on rape’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 09:03 Hits: 5

Activists decry discrimination as court finds men guilty of indecency and hands down a six-month suspended sentence

A South Korean military court has been accused of discriminating against sexual minorities after it found two male soldiers guilty of indecency for engaging in consensual oral sex.

The ruling, which took place in March but emerged last week, found the soldiers’ actions “bordered on rape” and handed them a six-month suspended prison sentence by applying the controversial article 92-6 of the Military Criminal Act. This punishes “anal sex and other indecent acts” between military personnel with up to two years in prison.

Related: 'Sexual minorities are often invisible': meet Seoul's only LGBT mayoral candidate

Related: South Korea struggles to contain new outbreak amid anti-gay backlash

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/jun/15/south-korea-says-consensual-sex-act-between-male-soldiers-bordered-on