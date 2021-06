Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 15:30 Hits: 0

Shutterstock

There has yet to be retribution for veterans discharged "dishonorably" under or prior to "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" for being LGBTQ. A grassroot organization wants that to change.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/isnt-remedy-lgbtq-veterans-lost-pride-benefits/