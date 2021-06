Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 13:00 Hits: 2

David Lienemann/The White House

The massacre of 49 people in Orlando five years ago was enough for the UN to condemn homophobia. Today, it's not even considered a hate crime by the government and media.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/five-years-passed-since-pulse-shooting-failed-change-anything/