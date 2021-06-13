Introducing ‘their worship’, the world’s first non-binary mayor

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 08:00 Hits: 1

Student Owen Hurcum is ‘humbled’ to serve the oldest city in Wales, and aims to put Bangor’s peacocks on the map

When Owen Hurcum, a part-time archaeology master’s student at Bangor University, climbed to the stage to accept their position as the newly appointed mayor of Bangor, they felt “hugely humbled” to represent their community.

What is even more unique about Hurcum, 23, is who they are: non-binary, queer and agender. They made history in this year’s local and mayoral election by becoming the first openly non-binary mayor of any city in the world.

