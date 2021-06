Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 21:01 Hits: 2

https://www.facebook.com/GlennYoungkin/photos/288169462963039

Running in the increasingly-blue state of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin refused to say whether he supports marriage equality - pandering to the far-right fantasy that it's not a long-settled issue.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/gop-gubernatorial-candidate-cant-bring-say-marriage-equality-legal/