Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 16:00 Hits: 3

Twitter screenshot

Companies that change their logo to include a rainbow are finding out that isn't good enough when they're funding the onslaught of anti-LGBTQ legislation we've faced over the past years.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/congresswoman-shredding-companies-celebrating-pride-supporting-anti-lgbtq-politicians/