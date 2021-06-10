Gender-critical views are a protected belief, appeal tribunal rules

Articles

Maya Forstater lost initial legal challenge brought when her contract was not renewed after tweet dispute



The gender-critical views of a researcher who lost her job at a thinktank after tweeting that transgender women could not change their biological sex are a protected philosophical belief under the Equality Act, a judge-led panel has ruled.

Maya Forstater, 47, a tax expert, brought a legal challenge when the Centre for Global Development (CGD), where she was a visiting fellow, did not renew her contract in March 2019 after a dispute over publicising her views on social media.

