‘Australians are very sceptical’: Michael Kirby warns against ‘excessive protection’ of religious freedoms

Former justice says religious rights can’t come at expense of minorities or the 70% of Australians who say religion is not personally important

The former high court justice Michael Kirby has warned against the “excessive protection” of religious freedom that could diminish the rights of non-believers and minorities, as a report reveals 70% of Australians say religion is not personally important to them.

In an interview with Guardian Australia before the release of new Rationalist Society research charting the long-term decline of religiosity in Australia, Kirby – an Anglican who agreed to be a patron of the society to support secularism in Australia – also defended Scott Morrison’s personal expressions of his religious faith.

