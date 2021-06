Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 21:00 Hits: 2

Shutterstock

They seem to think kindergartners are being taught college-level courses and that Black Lives Matter has a reading list.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/nevada-hate-group-demands-teachers-wear-body-cameras-can-monitored-radical-teaching/