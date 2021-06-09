The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

‘Epidemic of violence’: Brazil shocked by ‘barbaric’ gang-rape of gay man

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Activists fear that an increase in attacks on the country’s LBGT community is fuelled by a culture of homophobia at the very top

An act of “barbaric” violence where a 22-year-old gay man was gang-raped and tortured has prompted fierce reaction in Brazil and is evidence of a growing tide of hate crime in the country, according to human rights campaigners.

The man, who has not been named, was attacked last week in Florianópolis by three armed men who used sharp objects during the assault and forced him to carve homophobic slurs into his legs, said activists.

Related: 'We wrap services around women': Brazil's innovative domestic violence centre

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/jun/09/epidemic-of-violence-brazil-shocked-by-barbaric-gang-rape-of-gay-man

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version