Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 21:00 Hits: 6

Shutterstock

Dr. Rachel Levine, assistant secretary of health at the Department of Health and Human Services, spoke with LGBTQ Nation about the administration's "National Month of Action" and how queer folks can make a difference.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/joe-bidens-plan-vaccinate-70-americans-july-4-means-lgbtq-people-need-step/