Gay conversion: C of E bishop backs prosecution of proponents

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 11:34 Hits: 7

David Walker says faith leaders should face full force of law if they fail to comply with proposed ban

Faith leaders should face prosecution if they fail to comply with the government’s promised ban on so-called gay conversion therapy, a senior bishop in the Church of England has said.

David Walker, the bishop of Manchester, told the Guardian: “Where activity has harmed someone, the person who has caused the harm should face prosecution.” That activity should include prayer aimed at changing someone’s sexual orientation, he added.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/09/conversion-practices-church-of-england-bishop-backs-prosecution