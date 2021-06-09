The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

A trans woman detained by Ice for two years is fighting for freedom: ‘I’ve been forgotten’

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Biden has promised to defend transgender rights. But he’s rejected calls to protect trans migrants stuck in immigration detention

Joe Biden has positioned himself as the strongest presidential champion of transgender people in US history.

He has supported trans rights in schools, the military, federal prisons and healthcare, and he directly affirmed trans people in his first joint address to Congress, saying, “I want you to know your president has your back.”

Related: 'The fight doesn't stop here': what LGBTQ+ advocates want from a Biden presidency

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jun/09/a-trans-woman-detained-by-ice-for-two-years-is-fighting-for-freedom-ive-been-forgotten

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version