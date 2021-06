Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 21:00 Hits: 5

Intersex Equality Rights UK

As much as 1.7% of the world’s population is born intersex. That’s roughly the same amount as people born with red hair.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/theres-update-updated-update-pride-flag-better-include-intersex-people/